SDF’s Mazloum Abdi Receives CENTCOM Commander

The CENTCOM commander reiterated the U.S. opposition to any potential Turkish offensive against north and east Syria, according to North Press.

On Wednesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander in Chief, Mazloum Abdi, received the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, Michael Kurilla.

The two commanders discussed the military operations and the increased cooperation with the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the SDF official website said.

They also discussed the growing threats posed by the al-Hol camp and the prisons that hold ISIS suspects, in addition to the need to intensify the international and local efforts to contain this case and reduce its risk, according to the SDF website.

Abdi expressed concerns about the region’s security regarding the Turkish threats, especially the negative impact it will cause on the efforts of fighting ISIS, the al-Hol Camp and the prisons.

Kurilla reiterates his country’s opposition to any potential Turkish offensive against north and east Syria.

