Syria Cuts Diplomatic Relations with Ukraine

Syria says it applied the principle of reciprocity with Ukraine, whose government has been hostile since 2018, according to SANA.

Syria announced Wednesday that it cut diplomatic relations with Ukraine, following the principle of reciprocity.

An official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement, “the Syrian Arab Republic decided to rupture diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government’s decision in this regard.”

The source added, “Ukraine actually ruptured relations with Syria since 2018 as it refused to revalidate Syrian diplomatic staff’s residencies which obstructed performing their duties causing the suspension of the embassy’s activities due to the hostile attitudes by the Ukrainian government”.

