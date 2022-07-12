SDF Denies Forming Joint Operations Room Regime

The spokesman of the SDF denied forming a joint operations room with the regime, according to Baladi News.

The spokesman of the SDF militia, Aram Hanna, denied forming a joint operations room with the regime in the eastern Aleppo countryside to repel a possible Turkish attack.

“So far, the forces of our local military councils are deployed along the line of contact and the border strip,” Hanna was quoted as saying by al-Modon.

Local sources revealed that the SDF had dismissed dozens of soldiers from the Deir-ez-Zor military council for refusing to take part in a possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria.

According to sources, the measures by SDF coincide with battles against the National Army in Raqqa and Aleppo, and with Turkish threats of a major battle against it in northern Syria.

The Deir-ez-Zor military council rejected SDF’s orders to equip its military forces and support them in countering any possible military operation in northeastern Syria.

