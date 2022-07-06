Mekdad Reaffirms Coordination with Cuba

The Syrian and Cuban Foreign Ministers are visiting Algiers to participate in the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad discussed with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla the bilateral relations between Syria and Cuba.

Mekdad stressed, during the meeting, the depth of the friendly relations connecting the two countries and the importance of continuing coordination between them in all areas of international work.

Mekdad hailed the historical changes taking place in Latin America as its peoples are interested in rewriting their future far from U.S. hegemony and its tools.

For his part, Parrilla appreciated the deep friendship relations between Syria and Cuba, hailing Syria’s steadfastness in fighting terrorism and facing all conspiracies targeting it

He pointed out the depth of the friendship and solidarity relations between the two countries.

The two ministers reiterated the necessity of strengthening the economic relations and expanding them in various domains in the framework of facing the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the peoples of the two countries.

In this regard, Mekdad expressed thanks to the Cuban people for their support to the Syrian people in facing the Covid-19 pandemic

Both Ministers agreed on exchanging visits between the officials of the two friendly countries and coordination between them in the international forums.

