Third Iranian Oil Tanker Arrives in Baniyas Awaiting “Détente”

On Tuesday, a new Iranian oil tanker arrived on the coast of Baniyas. The tanker is the third to reach the Syrian coast in a week.

The Director-General of Baniyas Refinery, Mahmoud Qassem, told the government newspaper, Tishreen, that the tanker, called “Daran,” was loaded with 300,000 barrels of crude oil, but it was unable to unload its cargo at the Baniyas Refinery due to weather conditions

He added that the tanker will unload its cargo when the weather stabilizes. This will not affect the production process, but the market will be supplied with oil derivatives soon, he said.

Pro-regime networks said that the tanker has been waiting to enter the Baniyas oil terminal since Tuesday afternoon, without being able to do so until now

As it arrives at the Baniyas estuary, this Iranian tanker is the third to arrive in Syria in a week, with promises from the regime’s government, of a breakthrough in the electricity crisis and the shortage of oil derivatives afflicting Syrian markets.

Two tankers arrived in Baniyas last week. They carried two million barrels of Iranian crude oil, the regime’s media reported.

This comes within the framework of activating the credit line between the Syrian regime and Iran, after Bashar al-Assad’s recent visit to Tehran. During his visit, he signed a “new phase” of the Iranian-Syrian credit line, which includes supplying Syria with energy and other basic materials to fill their shortage.

