Syria Discusses Cooperation Projects with UNDP and UNHCR

The minister of local administration said that unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria prevent the return of the displaced, according to SANA.

Syria has discussed the standing cooperation projects between the Ministry of Local Administration on the one hand, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as well as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the other.

That came during a meeting held Tuesday between the Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Chairman of Higher Relief Committee, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf, the UNDP Syria Resident Representative, Ramla al-Khalidi, and UNHCR Resident Representative in Syria Sivanka Darsha Dhanapala.

During the meeting, minister Makhlouf underlined the importance of focusing on the priorities of returning the displaced to their homeland and following up the work in all regions to provide all services such as infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and livelihood projects, in addition to strengthening local administration services and developing capabilities of local councils in managing its resources.

He highlighted the importance of the project in strengthening the ability of local communities in the Eastern Ghouta to confront climate changes and water shortages through integrated management of natural resources and immediate adaptation interventions, which are implemented jointly by more than one organization in cooperation and coordination with the local community.

Makhlouf called on the representatives of the UNDP and UNHCR to support the efforts exerted by the government to encourage the safe and voluntary return of the displaced.

He said that unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria are considered one of the most important pressures that prevent the return of the displaced.

For her part, Khalidi underlined the necessity of following up the work in coordination with the Ministry according to the program that is currently underway, with the possibility of studying the work according to an integrative participatory approach with other humanitarian organizations, in coordination with local bodies with the aim of providing services and seeking to secure the necessary funding for that.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.