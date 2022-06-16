International Coalition Announces Arrest of ISIS Senior Commander in Aleppo Countryside

The International coalition arrested the Wali of Raqqa in Jarablus, according to al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, the International Coalition announced the arrest of a “senior ISIS leader” after an airdrop operation in Jarablus, northern Aleppo countryside.

A coalition statement said, “the detainee was assessed as a bomb maker and experienced facilitator. He became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria.”

The statement said the operation was planned “carefully to reduce the risk of collateral damage,” noting that civilians were not harmed during the operation.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. officials were quoted on Thursday saying that the arrested man was Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, also known as the Wali of Raqqa.

Syrian activists posted online videos showing several helicopters flying at low altitude over the Jarablus area of the eastern Aleppo countryside.

Eight planes flew just after Wednesday midnight over the village of Jub al-Dam in the northern Aleppo countryside. The operation continued until 3 a.m., al-Souria Net correspondent in the area said.

