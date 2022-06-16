Astana 18th Meeting on Syria Concludes Session, Condemns Israel

The statement renewed “the commitment to advance the political settlement process under the leadership and ownership of Syria," according to the Syria Times.

The participants in the 18th international meeting on Syria in the Astana format reiterated, in their concluding statement today, their firm commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.

The guarantor states of the Astana process expressed “their determination to continue the efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement renewed “the guarantor states’ determination to stand up against separatist agendas in northeastern Syria.” And rejected “the illegal transport and transfers of oil revenues which should end up to Syria.”

The statement condemned “the continuation of the Israeli military aggression,” stressing that “these aggressions violate international law, international humanitarian law and the sovereignty of Syria and neighbouring countries, and endanger stability and security in the region and demanded their cessation.”

The statement renewed “the commitment to advance the political settlement process under the leadership and ownership of Syria and with the facilitation of the United Nations in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254”.

The statement “called on the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to enhance their assistance to the whole of Syria and support reconstruction projects in terms of basic infrastructure, water and energy supply facilities, schools, hospitals and demining work.”

Next round of talks in the fall

Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria and head of the Russian delegation, has announced that the next round of talks on Syria in the Astana format will be held this fall.

“The next round of Syrian talks in the Astana format will be held in fall 2022,” Lavrentiev said in a statement to journalists on Thursday.

