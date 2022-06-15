Guterres “Concerned” and “Disturbed” by Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport

The UN SG has reiterated his readiness to help member states solve their disputes peacefully, according to al-Watan.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his concern and alarm over the recent Israeli aggression that targeted southern Damascus and its international airport, saying that this would “lead to a broader conflict in an already volatile region.”

The United Nations said in a press statement that the Secretary-General is “concerned about the reported strikes on Damascus International Airport on June 10th, which resulted in damage to runways and airport closure.”

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, added in his statement, “The Secretary-General reminds all concerned that directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. “

“He is troubled by what appears to be an escalation of violent actions and hostile rhetoric across the region in recent weeks and cautions that the risk of miscalculation could lead to broader conflict in an already volatile region,” Dujarric said.

The Secretary-general “calls on all concerned to exercise utmost restraint and avoid further escalation. The spokesperson concluded that the Secretary-General further reiterates readiness to assist the Member States in resolving their differences through dialogue and stands ready to exert his good offices in that regard.”

