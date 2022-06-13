Targeting of Damascus Airport Thwarted 70% Of Iranian Arms Shipments – Israeli Media

Russia was informed of the details of the attack, according to North Press.

On Sunday, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that targeting the International Airport of Damascus allowed Israel to thwart about 70% of Iranian arms shipments.

A Syrian military official said an Israeli attack targeted sites south of Damascus early Friday.

“Israel informed Russia of the details of the attack on Damascus airport, according to the joint mechanism to prevent friction,” the channel said.

“Israel’s targeting of Damascus airport comes within the framework of raising the escalation because previous attacks did not achieve their goals,” it added.

Earlier, the channel published satellite images, saying that they show the effects of the bombing of Damascus airport two weeks ago.

The channel said that the bombing of Damascus airport prevented Iranian planes carrying military equipment from landing.

Sawt al-Asima

The opposition Sawt al-Asima confirmed Israel had informed the Russian side of the details of the attack on Damascus International Airport. Israeli media noted that these attacks aim to provide two messages: one for the Iranians: “We see what you are doing and are ready to make great efforts to prevent it – including the closure of an international airport.”

The second message addressed to the regime’s head, Bashar al-Assad, states: “If you continue to host the Iranians and let them prove their presence in Syria, and do not prevent them from continuing to transfer weapons, there will be significant harm to you and your country’s economy.”

