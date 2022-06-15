Explosion Kills Relief Organization Director in Northern al-Bab

The "Humanitarian Relief Organization" (IYD) mourned Amer Alfin, the director of its office in the city of Al-Bab, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A director of a relief organization was killed on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device exploded in his car in the opposition-held city of al-Bab east of Aleppo province.

The “Humanitarian Relief Organization” (IYD) mourned Amer Alfin, the director of its office in the city of Al-Bab, while he was on his way to work after being targeted by an explosive device planted in his personal car.

Local sources told Zaman al-Wasl that “Alfin is a notable of Homs province, a member of the Homs Committee in the city of al-Bab.

The assassinations return to the areas controlled by the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army in light of the security chaos witnessed in the Turkish-held areas of “Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Spring of Peace.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.