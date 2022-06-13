Prisoner Exchange Between Regime and National Army, East of Aleppo

According to Baladi News, the prisoner exchange was backed by a Turkish-Russian guarantee.

On Monday, a prisoner exchange occurred between the Syrian National Army (SNA) and regime forces at the Abu al-Zindin crossing in the al-Bab area, east of Aleppo.

According to a Baladi News correspondent in rural Aleppo, the prisoner exchange was backed by a Turkish-Russian guarantee.

According to the correspondent, five prisoners from both sides were exchanged at the Abu al-Zindin crossing between the regime and the opposition in al-Bab. The crossing is supervised by the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

Several exchanges have taken place between the two sides, away from media coverage and public announcement. The most recent exchange occurred on December 16, 2021, involving five prisoners from each side.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.