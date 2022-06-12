Two Civilians Injured in Clashes Between Turkish-Backed Factions in Aleppo

The fighting broke out between the Ahrar al-Sharqiya faction and the Mu’tasim Division, according to North Press.

On Sunday, two people were injured as a result of fighting between two Turkish-backed armed opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate, northern Syria.

The fighting broke out between the Ahrar al-Sharqiya faction and the Mu’tasim Division close to the town of al-Ra’i in the Azaz countryside.

The fighting between the two factions broke out after a member of the Ahrar al-Sharqiya escaped the Mu’tasim Division prison in the village of al-Ka’iba, near the town, an exclusive source told North Press.

The source added that two civilians were injured during the exchange of fire between the two factions.

The source noted that heavy machine guns and RPG-7s were used during the clash, which sparked a state of panic among the area’s residents.

Since July 2012, Turkish-backed armed factions have controlled Azaz and the surrounding towns and villages.

The Syrian Turkish-occupied areas witness a state of chaos and instability amid the factions’ inability to control the situation, according to residents of those areas.

