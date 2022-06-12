Assad’s Cousin Calls for Destruction of Ben Gurion Airport in Response to Damascus Airport Strike

Several figures loyal to the Assad regime criticized the Israeli raids on Damascus International Airport, according to Shaam Network.

Several figures loyal to the Assad regime criticized the Israeli raids on Damascus International Airport, which led to the airport’s decommissioning. Duraid Rifaat al-Assad said that the response to the attack should be bombing the main airport of the Israeli occupation.

“The bombing and decommissioning of Damascus International Airport can only be responded to equally by bombing and decommissioning Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport,” he said, adding that any approach that does not include this response is “nonsense.”

Ben Gurion Airport is Israel’s main international airport located on Lod’s northern outskirts.

“Damascus Airport was bombed by a brutal aggression. The Arab world is absent, not even offering a statement of condemnation. We are alone, with neither brother nor ally,” wrote the representative supporting Assad, Qassim Malho.

Haidara Suleiman, another relative of Assad and son of the late Major General Bahjat Suleiman, wrote that maintenance and engineering groups have begun repairing the airport under Assad’s direction. The work is being undertaken by staff from the Ministry of Transport, the Military Housing Corporation, Damascus and its Countryside Governorate, the Ministry of Local Administration, the Ministry of Electricity, the Union of Engineers, and hundreds of technicians and maintenance and construction workers.

