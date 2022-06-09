Lebanese Municipality Forces Syrians to Sign a Pledge to Return

The municipality of Dekwaneh has detained Syrian refugees arbitrarily and confiscated their documents, according to al-Modon.

Several sources said that the Dekwaneh municipality in the Metn region of Mount Lebanon carried out “arbitrary raids and arrests of Syrians in the city.” Some detainees “are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, including those “who have an official residency on Lebanese territory and live within the municipality.”

Read Also: Lebanon Refuses to Cooperate with Europeans to Keep Syrian Refugees

The Lebanese Center for Human Rights said that “the detainees are forced, in violation of the laws, to sign a pledge to return to their country. Their IDs, residence documents, and any legal and identification papers were confiscated. They were threatened that they would not retrieve these documents if they refused to sign the pledge”.

Some social communication sites supported the municipality’s move. One user tweeted that the Syrians in some areas “roam with the niqab in large numbers. We support the speedy return of the Syrian to his country.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.