Three Violations Against the Media in Syria During May 2022

The regime, the SDF and the opposition arrested one journalist each, according to Shaam Network.

The Syrian Center for Press Freedoms, in the Journalists Association (opposition), documented three new violations committed against the media in Syria during the month of May 2022. Therefore, May witnessed a decrease in the number of documented violations, compared to February, in which the center documented nine violations

In its report, the Center documented the arrest and detention of journalist Wadah Mohieddin by the Syrian regime’s security services in Damascus, after being summoned from Aleppo for his media work. He remains in detention as of the report’s date of publication.

The SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) detained media activist Wissam al-Ahmad al-Ali in Raqqa for his work. He remains in detention as of the report’s date of publication.

In addition, the Center documented the detention by the opposition’s military police of media activist Mahmoud Mohammed Khair Fawaz, known as “Mahmoud al-Dimashqi”, in Afrin city in Aleppo countryside. The arrest came under the pretext of posts on his Facebook page. He was released about a week after his detention.

Over the month of May, the Center has documented one breakthrough, with the Syrian regime authorities releasing journalist Kinan Waqf on 15th May 2022, after an arrest lasting nearly three months. The Syrian Center for Press Freedoms confirmed that restrictions on media freedoms and accompanying threats continue to affect the security and safety of media professionals. Freedom of media work is a direct cause of documented violations during May 2022.

