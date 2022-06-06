YPG Attack Injures 3 Civilians in Azaz

Three civilians, including two children, were wounded after a car bomb detonated in Azaz, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Three civilians, including two children, were wounded in a YPG attack in northwestern Syria on Monday.

A car bomb detonated in the opposition-held Azaz district, causing casualties, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.

The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, while material damage was reported in the attack.

The local security forces suspect the assault was carried out by the YPG, which is responsible for similar terror attacks in al-Bab, Jarabulus and Afrin.

The YPG militia often targets Turkish security forces who provide security in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring and try to infiltrate the positions of Syrian opposition fighters from regions which the terror group was supposed to withdraw from under agreements with the U.S. and Russia.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.