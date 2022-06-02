National Army Conducts Exercises in NE Syria, Washington Warns of Turkish Attack

The U.S. said it opposes anything that might jeopardize efforts to keep ISIS at bay, according to al-Souria Net.

On Thursday, the National Army’s Rebel Liberation Authority conducted military exercises in northern Syria.

Through its official accounts, the Revolutionary Authority (Thaeroon) published photographs of hundreds of its fighters during military exercises with live ammunition.

“The forces of the National Army’s Second Corps conducted military exercises in the Euphrates Shield area,” said Majed al-Halabi, a member of the Revolutionary Authority’s media office.

Halabi told al-Souria Net that the military exercises were conducted with all kinds of heavy, medium, and light weapons “in preparation for the upcoming battle.”

He explained that the military exercises are “a simulation of the reality for the battle and military preparations”

“These exercises are a sign that the battle announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is approaching,” he said.

Washington warns

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Turkey’s launch of a new military operation in Syria would “jeopardize the region.”

Blinken’s warning came during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday.

“The concern that we have is that any new offensive would undermine regional stability, such as it is, provide malign actors with opportunities to exploit instability for their own purpose,” Blinken said.

“We continue, effectively, to take the fight through partners to Daesh, to ISIS within Syria, and we don’t want to see anything that jeopardizes the efforts that are made to continue to keep ISIS in the box that we put it in,” he added

