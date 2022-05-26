Moscow Says U.S. Plunders Syria’s Resources, Prevents Stability

Vasily Nebenzia accused the U.S. of expanding its illegal trade of Syrian grain and oil, according to SANA.

Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, has affirmed that the U.S. occupation forces are plundering Syria’s natural and agricultural resources while working to prevent stability there.

The Russia Today website quoted Nebenzia as saying yesterday in a session of the UN Security Council that “Syria has achieved great successes in combating terrorism,” stressing that Washington’s occupation of large parts of Syrian territory prevents stability there.

Nebenzia said that “the United States continues to loot the natural and agricultural resources that belong to the Syrian people,” adding that it “expands its illegal trade in Syrian grain and oil and smuggles them outside the borders.”

Bogdanov Hopes for Progress in Astana Talks

Meanwhile, the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov expressed his country’s hope for real progress in the next meeting of talks on Syria in the “Astana” format, which will be held from June 14th to 16th.

Russia Today quoted Bogdanov as saying that “the new meeting in Nur-Sultan is very important in order to discuss what must be done to expedite these processes and secure the future of Syrians and all of us from potential threats by terrorists.

