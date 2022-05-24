Next Syria in Astana Format to be Held in Mid-June: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

The last round of Astana-format talks was held last December, according to SANA.

The Spokesman for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Ipek Smadyarov has announced that the next round of talks on Syria in the Astana format (bringing together Turkey, Russia, and Iran, editor’s note) will be held in the capital, Nur-Sultan, in mid-June.

“The 18th meeting of talks on Syria in the Astana format will be held between the 14th and 16th of next June… The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited all the guarantor states in addition to the other participants… We are awaiting confirmation from the invited parties about participation,” Smadyarov told reporters on the sidelines of a government meeting today in Nur-Sultan

Seventeen meetings following the Astana format have been held, two of which took place in the Russian resort of Sochi on the Black Sea, all of which affirmed a strong commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.

