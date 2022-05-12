Mekdad Discusses with FAO Ways of Delivering Aid to Those Who Deserve

Mekdad, received on Thursday Abdel Hakim al-Waer, Assistant Director-General of the FAO of the United Nations, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, received on Thursday Abdel Hakim al-Waer, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Mekdad expressed the Syrian government’s appreciation for what has been achieved in building the foundations of current and future cooperation between the Syrian government and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN in the field of supporting the agricultural and food sector.

He welcomed the efforts made by the organization in providing support for the agricultural production process, as well as all that it does in the field of rehabilitation, training and providing expertise.

He hoped that international organizations operating in Syria would abide by their responsibilities and ensure that aid reaches those who deserve it because the main goal of the work of these organizations should focus on easing as much as possible the suffering of the Syrian people and helping them obtain their basic food needs that were secured by the Syrian state.

The minister stressed that the Syrian government provides all necessary facilities and support to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to enable it to carry out its basic tasks through continuous cooperation and coordination between the Syrian government and the organization’s office in Damascus.

For his part, Waer expressed his gratitude and thanks for the facilities provided by the Syrian government that help the organization carry out its tasks and implement its activities in the framework of supporting the agricultural sector.

Waer noted that the purpose of his visit to Syria is to get acquainted with the priorities and strategies at the level of the Syrian state and to deepen partnerships to provide the necessary support.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.