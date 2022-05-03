Defense Minister Promises Victory Soon; Interior Minister Visits Wounded

Syrians welcomed the first days of Eid al-Fitr this year as the crisis wreaks-havoc in the war-torn country, according to Snack Syrian.

Syrians welcomed the first days of Eid al-Fitr as the crisis, which is besetting the country for the 11th consecutive year, has continued and escalated in recent years. The economic crisis’ pace has quickened, as pressures on Syrian living standards have grown, to the point where their holidays and festivals have changed.

This morning, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad performed Eid prayers at the al-Hassan Mosque in the Midan neighbourhood of Damascus. Meanwhile, the new Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Abbas conducted his first announced field tour after assuming control over the ministry, during which he inspected a Syrian army position.

At the same time, the Interior Minister was touring police patrols in the Damascus governorate and its countryside, announcing his full readiness to receive complaints and appeals. The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection issued a decision to terminate the tenure of the Syrian Bakeries director in the Deir-ez-Zor branch, naming his replacement.

On the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Jabhat al-Nusra leader Abu Mohammed al-Julani renewed his attempt to rehabilitate his image. He made an appearance in a market in Idleb, taking pictures with passers-by among his armed companions. This event came as the governorate’s residents suffered violations of Jabhat al-Nusra and the group’s extremist approach.

On the ground, Turkish forces pushed new reinforcements into Idleb. The Turkish Defense Ministry said that Turkish forces targeted two SDF fighters north of Aleppo. In related news, civilians were injured by an explosive device near an armed faction’s checkpoint in the eastern countryside of Aleppo.

In rural Afrin, clashes broke out between the Suqur al-Shamal faction and the al-Haib clan, after members of the faction targeted a clan member, killing him instantly. Meanwhile, two SDF members were injured by an explosive device as their car passed through the northern countryside of Deir ez-Zor. A woman and her child were injured by a random shooting, which occurred during a wedding in the east of the governorate.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.