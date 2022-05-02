Human Rights Activists Monitor Release of Detainees from Assad Prisons

An informed source from Homs spoke to al-Souria Net about the release of 150 detainees from Sednaya Military Prison.

The list of names monitored by Mohammed al-Abdullah, director of the Centre for Justice and Accountability, includes more than 22 names, the majority of them from Sednaya prison, and their detention ranges from three to 11 years.

Abdullah said on Facebook on Monday that the list “is not exclusive, and it is only what we have been able to access information about.”

For his part, a source from the city of Homs told Al-Souria Net about the release of 150 detainees from Sednaya prison, on Sunday afternoon.

“Among those released was my friend, who defected seven years ago while crossing the north of Syria and was arrested by Assad’s forces and transferred to Sednaya prison,” said the source, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

The source added: “The defector who was released was not sentenced, while the rest of the names were distributed to various Syrian governorates, and their sentences and duration also varied.”

The release comes two days after the regime’s head in Syria, Bashar al-Assad, issued an “amnesty for terrorist crimes.”

