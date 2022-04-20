Syria Denies Allegations of Interference in Lebanese Parliamentary Elections

The Syrian embassy in Beirut denied allegations that it interfered in terms of politics and security in Lebanon's next parliamentary elections, according to al-Watan.

On Tuesday, the Syrian embassy in Beirut denied allegations that it interfered in terms of politics and security in Lebanon’s next parliamentary elections, reiterating respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and non-interference in its internal affairs.

“Some parties continue to promote allegations of political and security interventions by the Syrian embassy in the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections,” the embassy said in a statement. It stressed the indivisible fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries.

“The Syrian embassy is not surprised that these parties continue their approach based on illusions and false news, they continue to try and reverse facts and fabricate enemies, they are used to covering up their political and popular exposure using propaganda and malicious campaigns,” the statement said.

The Embassy expressed that the election would be “an opportunity for Lebanon and the Lebanese to move towards a future of security, stability, advancement, and development”.

On May 15th, Lebanese are holding parliamentary elections for Lebanese residents, while the vote of the Lebanese diaspora is scheduled to take place on the 6th and 8th of May.

The European Union has decided to send a mission to monitor the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will consist of different groups of observers, some of which will cover voting operations abroad in several countries with a large Lebanese presence.

