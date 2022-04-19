Asayish, Coalition Arrest ISIS Leader In Syria’s Hassakeh

The SDF, with the help of the International Coalition, arrested a local leader of ISIS in Hassakeh, according to North Press.

The Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) managed to arrest, yesterday, a local leader of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) in al-Hol town in Syria’s northeast city of Hassakeh.

The special forces (HAT) of the Asayish carried out a security operation in Hol town and “raided the place of the presence of a local leader of ISIS,” the Asayish said.

The arrested ISIS leader was active in planning assaults and kidnapping operations for ISIS.

The operation was supported by air surveillance of the U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

For its part, the Coalition referred to the Asayish’s “strong determination and relentless efforts” in tackling the ISIS threats.

The Coalition confirmed the importance of strong partnership in the success of the anti-ISIS mission.

On April 13th, ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack in the Deir-ez-Zor countryside which led to the killing of an Asayish member.

