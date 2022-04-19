Syria: Time to Shed Light on Crimes of “International Coalition” in Raqqa

Syria reserves its right to hold the governments of the international coalition politically, morally, and legally responsible for the destruction of Raqqa, according to SANA.

Syria said that the issue of the destruction of Raqqa and the killing of thousands of innocents by the illegitimate U.S.-led coalition hasn’t obtained the needed international attention so far, affirming that these practices have been and will remain one of the ugliest crimes.

“Time has come to shed light on this humanitarian, political and legal issue,” the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in an official message addressed to the UN Secretary-General and President of the Security Council on the war crimes perpetrated by the so-called international coalition in Raqqa in 2017.

The Ministry added that the U.S. military operation, launched by the illegitimate international coalition on Raqqa city between June and October of 2017 led to the full destruction of this city and the killing of thousands of civilians whose corpses were buried under debris.

It considered that the same evaluation would be applied to the war crimes perpetrated by the international coalition and U.S.-linked QSD (Syrian Democratic Forces, SDF, editor’s note) militia in al-Baghouz village in Deir-ez-Zor in 2018 and 2019 as this village was totally destroyed in addition to the massacre carried out by the warplanes of the illegitimate coalition on March 18th, 2019 against a convoy of 80 of the residents who were trying to escape.

“U.S. official sources have admitted to the killing and injuring of 240 civilians in Raqqa out of 38 different incidents because of the U.S. military operations, as NGOs have estimated the casualties in Raqqa at 774 ones,” the message said.

It added that the volume of losses in the infrastructure, private and public properties, and the number of casualties, particularly in Raqqa, Ayn al-Arab, and al-Baghouz, all affirm that the US and its allies have perpetrated war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Ministry said that it will continue to raise these issues. “Syria reserves its right in holding governments of states that were involved with ‘the International Coalition’ the political, moral, and legal responsibility for the crimes perpetrated by the military forces and for the losses and damages that affected the private and public properties.

