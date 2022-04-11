Foreign Ministry: Israeli Aggression Systematic, Requires International Intervention

The Syrian and Iranian Foreign and Expatriates Ministries condemned the Israeli missile aggression committed Saturday, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad sent Sunday a message of protest to the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres for the recent Israeli aggression. He said that Syria reserves the right to respond by appropriate means recognized by international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and the continued Israeli attacks against Syria reach the level of systematic attacks, which requires immediate action by the General Secretariat and the Security Council in order to protect and preserve the Agreement on Disengagement of 1974 signed under the auspices of the United Nations.

Mekdad explained that the Syrian government’s position is based on the rejection of aggression and actions that endanger peace and security in the Middle East

Mekdad added that Syria has always warned about the consequences of the continuous Israeli aggression on international peace and security and considers that they constitute a violation of the principles of international law.

He indicated that the failure to condemn these repeated attacks encourages Israel to persist, continue and expand its aggression against the Syrian territory, and tests the credibility of the United Nations and the effectiveness of its competent bodies and agencies.

Iran condemns

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday the repeated attacks by the Zionist entity on Syrian territory, stressing that the practices of this entity, which are based on aggression and violence, pose a real threat to peace and security in the region and they are a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, in a press conference, criticized the silence of the international community and the UN Security Council regarding those systematized attacks on Syrian sovereignty.

He added, “That silence affects the credibility of the international community and the UN Security Council, which must assume its responsibilities regarding those hostile acts against Syrian sovereignty which undermine the efforts of the Syrian state in the field of development and bringing back security to its entire territory.”

