Two Regime Police Officers Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants in Daraa

Attacks in Daraa are becoming more and more frequent, especially against regime figures, according to Enab Baladi.

Two members of the Syrian regime’s domestic police force have been shot dead by unknown assailants who targeted their military vehicle, east of Dael city, in the northwest of Daraa governorate.

Enab Baladi correspondent in Daraa reported that, on Wednesday (March 30th), unknown assailants had targeted a police car on Dael road, killing two people and wounding others.

Two interior ministry police officers were killed and two others injured in an armed attack on the international highway leading to Dael city, according to the pro-regime radio station Sham FM.

According to the local Daraa 24 network, regime forces transported the wounded police officers to the state-run hospital in Daraa city.

Read Also: Head of Daraa Countryside Town City Council Killed by Unknown Gunmen

The frequency of targeted attacks in the Daraa governorate has increased this week, with more than six operations in two days aimed at civilians and military personnel of the regime’s forces, as well as other stakeholders in the “settlement.”

On Tuesday, an explosive device exploded in the car of Dr Thaer al-Balkhi in the town of Mahja in the eastern countryside of the governorate. Balkhi sustained serious injuries, from which he later died in hospital.

A few days earlier, unknown assailants targeted Engineer Mahmoud al-Mohammed al-Atma, the head of the municipal council in the al-Sanamayn city, in the northern countryside of the Daraa governorate. The attack killed Atma instantly.

These targeted operations come in addition to previous operations, which have not stopped since regime forces took control of southern Syria. In Daraa, unknown assailants have targeted figures both loyal to and opposed to the regime for several years.

This article was edited and translated by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.