Head of Daraa Countryside Town City Council Killed by Unknown Gunmen

On March 24th, the Head of the Al-Sanamayn city council in the northern countryside of Daraa was killed and another citizen was wounded as a result of shooting by unidentified gunmen in the town of Al-Sanamayn.

Unidentified gunmen directly shot the head of the Al-Sanamayn city council, Engineer Mahmoud al-Mohammed al-Atma, at about seven in the morning, accompanied by one of his acquaintances in the area near the municipality building, killing him instantly and seriously injuring the other person.

Dr. Khaldoun al-Karad, the assistant director of Daraa’s Health Directorate stated that the body of Atma arrived at al-Sanamayn Military Hospital, and he died as a result of being shot in the chest and head.

Last Thursday, the head of Jassim City Council in the northwestern countryside of Daraa, Taysir al-Uqlah, was martyred when unidentified gunmen fired at him in the center of the city.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.