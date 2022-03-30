Explosion Leaves One Dead, Four Injured in Aleppo

The cause of the explosion in the Aleppo countryside remains unknown, according to North Press.

On Wednesday morning, in al-Ahdath a village in the northern countryside of Aleppo, in northern Syria, an explosion took place in a building leaving, so far, four people wounded and a lady dead.

Ambulances and the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) patrols arrived at the explosion scene to salvage those trapped under rubble.

Read Also: International Coalition Arrests SDF Leaders for Smuggling ISIS Prisoners



A medical source of the Kurdish Red Crescent rescue team told North Press, “we were able to pull out the body of a lady and rescue four injured people from the rubble.”

Those injured by the explosion were transferred to Avrin hospital in Fafin, a village in the Aleppo countryside, according to the source.

The rescuing operation of those still trapped is still ongoing and their fate is yet to be known.

Nevertheless, up to now, the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.