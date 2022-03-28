Jordan Seizes Huge Amounts of Narcotics Coming from Syria

Jordan said it thwarted the trafficking of large amounts of narcotics coming from Syria, according to North Press.

The army in Jordan announced Sunday it thwarted the trafficking of large amounts of narcotics coming from Syria.

Petra, the Jordanian state news agency, quoted a military source of the Jordanian army as saying, “In the early hours of Sunday morning, the northern military zone in coordination with the security military directorate and Narcotics Control Administration has foiled the smuggling of huge quantities of illicit drugs from Syria into Jordan.”

The Jordanian army applied the new rules of engagement against the group of smugglers who managed to flee. The area was checked and 1,021,851 Captagon, 35 handfuls of cannabis (Hashish), and multiple weapons and ammunition were found.

On March 12th, the Jordanian border security forces seized quantities of illicit drugs in the Jaber border crossing located on the Syria-Jordan border. The illicit drugs were prepared to be smuggled.

Also in February, the Jordanian army seized large quantities of narcotics and weapons coming from Syria.

Almost daily clashes between the Jordanian border security forces and smugglers take place on the Jordan-Syria border, from the direction of Suweida.

