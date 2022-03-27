What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Russia threatens to close the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Syria, activist calls for unity of SDF and opposition, attacks in Daraa. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

Russia has threatened to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into northwestern Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, The Middle East Monitor reported. The Russian deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Dmitry Polyanskiy, stated that his country: “Will not turn a blind eye to the failure of Western countries to comply with the resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid in Syria.” “The mechanism for cross-border aid ends this summer, and among the provisions of the resolution, only one is being implemented today,” Polyanskiy added. He pointed out: “It does not seem that anyone will fulfill all the other provisions, and at the same time, Damascus has proven that deliveries to Idleb across the lines of contact are completely possible.” At the same time, he denounced the West’s attempts to link commitments under Resolution 2585 to political preconditions.

President Assad on Sunday issued Law No. 14 for 2022 amending a number of articles of the weapons and ammunition law issued by legislative decree No. 51 of 2001. The new law, according to SANA, tightens fines and penalties relating to the manufacture, smuggling, and possession of weapons and ammunition with the aim of trafficking. Penalties could reach up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of three times more of the value of the weapons or ammunition seized. The law also increased penalties for carrying and possessing unlicensed military weapons, pistols, ammunition, and hunt rifles.

There is a need for the political parties in Syria’s northeast and those in the northwestern part to overcome their political differences and work together to counter “the influence of the regime and its allies,” a Syrian opposition figure told North Press, Saturday. “The Syrian regime is the worst of evils for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian opposition,” the Syrian oppositionist and the Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, Fadel Abdul Ghani, said. “The only option left is to take steps towards openness between northeast and northwest Syria in order to create a power to confront the regime and facilitate the daily issues for residents of the liberated areas,” he added.

A Turkish-backed faction arrested a woman yesterday in the city of Afrin, north Syria, on charges of dealing with the Autonomous Administration in the past, Kurdish news agency ANHA reported. Members of the Military Police faction arrested Ilham Suleiman, 42, from her place of residence in the Rajo district, northwest of Afrin. Suleiman, a mother of five, was transferred to the security branch in Rajo. Her fate is yet to be known. The Turkish-backed factions continue committing systematic violations against the people of Afrin and its countryside. The people are abducted, killed, or arrested for exchange of ransoms and royalties.

Several military points of the Syrian government forces were targeted on Saturday evening in the city of al-Sanamayn, north of Daraa, south Syria. The sites of al-Zain and al-Haram of the government forces in the city were targeted with light weapons by unknown assailants, local sources told North Press. Following the incident, clashes erupted between the two parties, according to the sources, who were not able to know whether there were casualties or not.