President Assad Receives Abdollahian, Discusses Cooperation

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad received on Wednesday the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the accompanying delegation.

Talks during the meeting dealt with files of the standing cooperation between the two countries and efforts exerted by the two sides to follow up the implementation of the bilateral agreements, particularly in economic and commercial fields, despite the illegitimate unilateral measures imposed by the west on both countries.

The two sides also discussed intensifying work for consolidating the joint ties linking the Syrian and Iranian peoples to serve their interests and enhance their resilience.

Talks also touched upon the continued cooperation between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism, as Abdollahian renewed his country’s stand by Syria and its people until liberating all its territories, noting that Syria’s practice of its role is very important in stabilizing the region.

Abdollahian briefed President Assad on the ongoing talks on the Iranian nuclear agreement and indicated that his country had offered initiatives in this regard in line with the rights and interests of the Iranian people, stressing that reaching an agreement requires a serious will of the west to respond to these initiatives.

President Assad affirmed the correctness of the path Iran is taking in this regard through adhering to the principles and rights and not waiving in front of the pressures it is exposed.

President Assad considered that in politics there are no intentions but rules and principles and that reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear file has become more important today to serve the interests of Iran, the region, and the global balance.

The two sides exchanged points of view and visions on a number of political issues of common interest, including the Russian special military operation in Ukraine as the two countries agreed on the importance of stabilizing international relations and working to avoid endangering the international balance and prevent Western countries from threatening international peace and security.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of intensifying communication between the two countries in the midst of the changes that are taking place in this crucial stage that the world is passing through.

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: This visit comes days after Bashar al-Assad visited the UAE and met with its leaders.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.