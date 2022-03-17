Foreign Ministry: States Hostile to Syria Can’t Dictate our Actions

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that States hostile to Syria can’t impose any conditions on its people, according to SANA.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Wednesday that States hostile to Syria can’t impose any dictations or conditions on the Syrian people.

“Eleven years have passed on the U.S.-backed terrorist aggression on Syria that mainly aimed to obstruct its economic development, shed blood of Syrian youths and destroy its achievements and infrastructure,” an official source at the Ministry said.

The source added that those who shed the blood of the Syrians, destroy their achievements, loot their resources, and encourage separatist militias to harm the unity of the Syrian territories, bear the political and moral responsibility for that.

“The U.S. and Western blatant intervention in Ukraine revealed their responsibility for what is going on in the country during the past days in service of their narrow interests and their willingness to dominate the capabilities of the world,” the source said.

It added that those brutal policies that have been practiced in Syria by the U.S. and the west over the past years in support of terrorism, prove their responsibility for the destruction that affected Syria and impeded the consolidation of its stability.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.