Syria Commemorate Revolution 11th Anniversary

Tens of thousands of people in the opposition-led areas in northwestern Syria went to the streets on Tuesday commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Syrian revolution.

Zaman al-Wasl’s correspondent said the demonstrators gathered in the main squares in the city of Idleb and the cities of al-Bab, Azaz, and Darat Izza west of Aleppo province.

Zaman correspondent reported that about 11,000 demonstrators gathered in the main square in the center of Idleb city, among them the IDPs from all the Syrian provinces. They renewed their demands on the anniversary of the revolution to bring down the regime, hold criminals accountable, achieve freedom and justice, and emphasize the principles and goals of the revolution.

Activists and revolutionary events in all cities and towns within the liberated areas worked to decorate the streets and squares with the flags of the Syrian revolution, in addition to raising slogans bearing phrases emphasizing the renewed demands and the continuation of the revolution against the regime and its allies.

The Syrian revolution that turned into a bloody conflict has claimed 500,000 lives and has displaced 13,2 million people since it erupted in March 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

