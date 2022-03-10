Algeria to Host Arab League Summit in November, Syria Return Uncertain

The Arab States called for Turkey to withdraw from Syria, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

The Arab League will hold its upcoming summit in Algeria, announced Sec-Gen Ahmed Aboul Gheit during a press conference after the 157th session of the Arab League at the ministerial level.

Aboul Gheit explained that Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra presented during the meeting, chaired by Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Algeria’s proposal to hold the summit in November.

The session ratified Algeria’s proposal and agreed on November 1-2 as the scheduled date for the Arab summit in Algiers. The summit will be preceded by a meeting of foreign ministers and a two-day meeting of the permanent representatives of Arab countries.

Regarding Syria’s return to the Arab League, Aboul Gheit said the ministers did not discuss the issue, adding that it would be left for bilateral talks between the Arab countries, and if there is an agreement on the matter, Syria will return to the organization.

The Sec-Gen pointed out that the participation of 18 Arab foreign ministers in the meeting reflects the countries’ willingness to activate joint Arab action.

The meeting addressed the Russian military operation in Ukraine, warning of its consequences on Arab countries.

A ministerial committee of six Arab countries was formed to follow up the Ukrainian crisis, comprising Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and the Arab member of the Security Council. They agreed to issue an additional statement calling for a diplomatic and political solution to the crisis.

Aboul Gheit stressed the need to reach a settlement to end the crisis because it would lead to stability, noting that the world is facing a threat due to the Ukrainian crisis. He asserted the need for diplomatic action, which leads to settlements no matter how long it takes.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister noted that the Arab ministers took a unified position on the Ukrainian crisis without politicizing international institutions.

The League issued a statement affirming the Arab countries’ adherence to the principles of international law and the UN Charter on preserving the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states.

The minister stressed the need to reach a diplomatic solution as the only way out of this crisis.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Palestinian foreign ministers called during a tripartite meeting to create an environment conducive to the launch of serious negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Foreign Ministers Sameh Shoukry, Ayman Safadi, and Expatriates Riyad al-Malki discussed developments in Palestine.

The three top diplomats also expressed their aspiration for the active engagement of the parties concerned in the peace process towards that end and to work towards addressing all that undermines the prospects for a two-state solution and the desired peace in the region.

The Arab Ministerial Quartet Committee condemned Iran’s interference in Arab internal affairs, denouncing Tehran’s provocative statements against Arab countries.

In a statement following its meeting under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the 157th session of the Council, the committee expressed its grave concern over Iran’s continuous support of sectarian differences and sabotage in Arab countries.

They also warned of Iran’s development of its ballistic missile program and supplies to the Houthi militias in Yemen.

The committee condemned Turkish interference in the internal Arab affairs, stressing the “need for Turkey to withdraw its forces immediately and unconditionally” from Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

