What Happened Over the Weekend in Syria

Opposition to visit Arab League in Cairo, Syria congratulates Armenia on diplomatic ties anniversary, and Iraq to enhance cooperation with Syria in transports. Catch up on everything that happened over the weekend.

A delegation from the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) headed by President Salem al-Meslet will visit the Arab League in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, next Sunday, during which it will meet with Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the SOC Media Department reported. The visit will discuss ways to activate the Arab role in the political process in order to bring about a political transition in Syria in accordance with the Geneva Communique of 2012 and the relevant UN resolutions, especially resolutions 2118 and 2254. Meslet reaffirmed the SOC’s keenness to establish the best relations with the sisterly Arab states in view of their influential and effective role in Syria. Before traveling to Cairo, Meslet said: “We look forward to an active Arab role in Syria and for the Arab League to shoulder its responsibilities there.”

Syria’s southern city of Suwaida faced a month marked with widespread protests although government forces deployed heavily in the area. Yet, protesters’ demands concerning the ration card have not been met so far and people call to scale up. According to North Press, protesters believe the government does not regard their demands deliberately. At first, the protesters called the government to cancel the decision to lift the subsidy off the ration card for thousands of families, but soon demands changed. Now, the protesters call for the establishment of a civil fair state free from sectarian, partisan, and racial discrimination free from the monopoly of power.

Read Also: Pedersen Knocks on Egypt Door to Discuss Political Settlement in Syria

The friendly relations between Syria and Armenia have been witnessing rapid development in all domains in a way that serves both countries’ interests, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad affirmed. SANA reported that Mekdad’s remarks came in an exchanged congratulatory letters with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Mekdad expressed sincere congratulations and best wishes to the friendly government and people of Armenia. He reiterated the Syrian government’s aspiration to achieve more progress in order to serve the common interests of the two countries and strengthen the bonds of historical relations between the two peoples.

The Minister of Transportation Zohir Khazim discussed on Sunday with the Chargé d’Affairs of the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus Yassin Sharif al-Hajemi and the Director of the Iraqi Railways Company Taleb Javad Kazem ways of activating joint cooperation in the field of railways. The discussion, according to The Syria Times, between the two sides focused on the way of drawing up a map for cooperation to open the horizons of commercial exchange and enhance economic cooperation. The effects of the unilateral economic measures on the railway sector in Syria were also on the table, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which indicated that the two sides agreed on holding further talks to reach a common formula that serves the development of Syrian-Iraqi relations.