Plan to Impose Registration Fees on Students of Public Schools

The Syrian regime is studying the possibility of imposing a registration fee on students in public schools, according to Sawt al-Asima.

Sources in the Ministry of Education in the regime’s government revealed to Sawt al-Asima a study of a decision to impose registration fees for students in government schools.

The sources said that the study includes the imposition of registration fees on all levels of study, starting with 100 thousand Syrian pounds for primary school students, and up to 300 thousand pounds for secondary school.

The sources added that the study was conducted based on the costs of the educational process and the needs of schools and students, such as textbooks, heating, electricity, water, and exam services.

The sources indicated that the ministry justified the study of its decision by the heavy burden of bearing the costs of services and teachers working as “agents” in the teaching system, and the allowance for proctors during the examination processes.

According to the sources, the ministry has completed the study of the decision and approved the proposal, explaining that the date for its official circular has not yet been set.

Note from the Syrian Observer

The Syrian government has always prided itself on the fact that all stages of public education are free. The new study shows the scale of the Syrian government’s economic crisis. The cost of enrolling one student in primary school is twice that of an average Syrian worker’s salary.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.