Syrian-Russian Talks on Scientific and Research Cooperation

Syrian Russian cooperation in education and research seems to be entering a new phase, according to SANA.

Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Bassam Ibrahim, discussed with the Deputy Minister of Development and Economy of the Russian province of Desan, Solomotova Vasilyevna and Vice-President of the University of Mordova, Professor Sergei Pavlov, ways to strengthen scientific and research cooperation relations and prospects for their development.

Minister Ibrahim stressed the importance of the distinguished relations between Syria and Russia, which resulted in the establishment of strategic cooperation at the political, economic, cultural, and educational levels, noting the scientific level enjoyed by Russian universities, which gave many scientific cadres working and studying in universities and higher institutes.

Read Also: Conflicting Reports of Syrian Fighters Sent to Ukraine



Minister Ibrahim called for upgrading the level of scientific and research cooperation between Syrian and Russian universities, activating joint agreements, and intensifying efforts to reach the best results in joint scientific projects, the exchange of professors and scholarships, and the establishment of joint research laboratories.

In turn, Vasilyevna expressed willingness for more scientific cooperation between universities and research centers in both countries, while Professor Pavlov noted the shared desire to develop relations between the two sides, calling on the Ministry to visit the Russian Universities.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.