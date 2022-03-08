Mekdad Receives Credentials of Swiss Chargé D’affaires, Mourns DPRK Ambassador

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad reaffirmed Syria's support to Russia, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Faisal al-Mekdad, received on Tuesday the credentials of the non-resident Chargé d’Affairs of Switzerland to Syria, Marion Weichelt Krupski.

Mikdad welcomed Krupski, wishing her success in performing her duties and in enhancing relations between the two countries, stressing that relations between Syria and Switzerland are very important.

Mekdad expressed Syria’s appreciation to Switzerland for hosting various international talks and its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, showing the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the necessary facilities and support she needs in communicating with all Syrian national sides for this purpose.

For her part, Krupski referred to the importance of bilateral cooperation between Switzerland and Syria, noting that her country has always been firm in its historical neutral stance.

Mekdad offers condolence

Mekdad offered condolences, on behalf of the Ministry and its staff, to the Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Damascus on the demise of Ambassador Mun Jong-nam who passed away after a brain stroke.

Minister Mekdad conveyed extended his warm condolences to the Korean people and leadership on the passing away of the ambassador, hailing the distinguished role and important achievements he obtained for his country during the performance of his duties in Damascus.

Syria supports Russia in the military operation in Ukraine

On a different level, Foreign Minister Mekdad said that Syria has supported Russia in the military operation in Ukraine against the West’s procedures and provocations that pose threat to its national security.

“The West is supporting the neo-Nazis in Ukraine and the terrorist organizations to carry out its political agendas and impose hegemony on the world,” Mekdad told al-Mayadeen TV on Monday.

