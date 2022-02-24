Syria-Russia Coordination Strategic and Continuous, Mekdad Affirms

Faisal al-Mekdad affirmed that the relations between Syria and Russia are strategic, accusing NATO of provoking both countries, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, affirmed that the relations between Syria and Russia are strategic, and coordination between them is continuing, and its results will appear in various fields, stressing that the battle that the two countries are waging for security and stability in the region and the world is one.

Mekdad’s remarks came during an interview with al-Suriya and al-Ikhbariya T.V. channels last night.

He added, “My last visit to Moscow was with the aim of strengthening the strategic relations between the two countries, and these relations are constantly developing because each country believes in the correctness of the other country’s positions and because it has been proven that their policies help improve the situation in the region and the world.”

Mekdad noted that coordination between Syria and Russia is continuous and its results will appear in various fields, and that talking about trade-offs is Western attempts to discredit Syrian-Russian relations, as Syria is a sovereign country and cannot be in any deal or barter.

Mekdad clarified that the aim of the visit of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to Syria is to send a message to the whole world that Russia and Syria are strong, and that the battle that the two countries are waging for security and stability all over the world is one. Therefore, there were air maneuvers conducted by the Russian Air Force with the latest aircraft in order to tell everyone who tries to insult Russia and Syria that we are together in one battle in order to ensure security and stability in the Middle East and Europe.

Mekdad said that NATO has not implemented its pledges not to expand to the east, and its practices threaten Russian national security, pointing out that what the West is currently doing against Russia in terms of hostile practices and campaigns aimed at offending it, in a fashion similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war.

Mekdad affirmed Syria’s support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize the independence of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics from Ukraine.

Mekdad reiterated that the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria is an occupation in every sense of the word, and international law and the UN Charter unambiguously show that because this presence was not made at the request of the country concerned, and therefore the American occupation forces must leave the Syrian territories.

He added that the main objective of the U.S. presence in Syria is to protect terrorist organizations in the al-Tanf region and separatist militias in the Syrian Jazeera region, indicating that Washington continues to invest in terrorism by transferring its terrorists from Syria to other regions in the world to implement its political agendas, as it has transferred hundreds of terrorists to Afghanistan and other countries, and there are now talks about transferring many of these terrorists to a number of African countries, while the U.S. continues to detain thousands of displaced persons in al-Rukban camp, and it prevents their return to their homes, villages, and towns.

