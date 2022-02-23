Israeli Missile Aggression on Quneitra Vicinity, Material Damages

The Israeli enemy targeted a number of points in the Quneitra Province on Wednesday, according to SANA.

The Israeli enemy targeted a number of points in the Quneitra Province on Wednesday at dawn with a number of missiles, causing some material damages.

“At about 12:30 a.m. 23-2-2022, the Israeli enemy carried out an act of aggression with a number of surface-to-surface missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Quneitra, and causing material damages,” a military source said.

Read Also: Israeli Aggression on Damascus Southern Countryside

On Feb. 16th, the Israeli enemy launched an act of aggression with surface-to-surface missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Zakyia town, south of Damascus, causing material damages.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.