Israeli Aggression on Damascus Southern Countryside

The Israeli enemy targeted with several missiles a number of points in the vicinity of the Zakiya town, south of Damascus, causing material damage.

At about 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a number of ground-to-ground missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, a military source told SANA.

Remarks from the Syrian Observer:

A war monitor said the target of Wednesday’s shelling was a Syrian army post.

“The shelling targeted a regime military post,” Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told the AFP news agency.

The UK-based monitor relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

