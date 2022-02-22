Hezbollah Running Secret Prison Near Syria’s Palmyra

Hezbollah is operating another secret prison west of the city of Palmyra, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

The Lebanese Hezbollah party has recently set up a new secret prison in Syria, west of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed.

The director of the UK-based monitor Rami Abdul Rahman told Asharq Al-Awsat this was not the first such prison set up by the Iran-backed party.

It had established such prisons in the Qalamoun region, including one in an al-Qusayr city near the Lebanese-Syrian border.

The facility is overseen by Hezbollah loyalists recruited from among the local population.

Fighters combating Hezbollah and detained in regions controlled by the party are held at these prisons, said Abdul Rahman.

The party refuses to turn them over to the regime, contrary to previous occasions when detainees were released in exchange for money.

