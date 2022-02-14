Massive Iranian Reinforcements to Southern Syria

Iranian groups in Syria have brought in reinforcements into southern Syria, as protests in Suweida continue, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

In the past few hours, Iranian militias have pushed the largest military reinforcements, this year, into southern Syria (Suweida, Daraa, and Damascus countryside) coming from the Syrian Badia, according to sources obtained by Nidaa al-Furat.

According to the sources, huge convoys from the Popular Mobilization Forces, Hezbollah, Fatemiyoun Brigade, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) militias set off from the countryside of Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor, and the Palmyra desert in Homs’ countryside. They headed towards the governorates of Suweida, Daraa, and Damascus countryside. The convoys included 4×4 cars and medium and heavy weapons.

According to the sources, the roads have been secured by regime checkpoints and regular patrols of security detachments since Saturday evening, in parallel to irregular regime raids on sites in the Syrian desert.

According to the sources, the columns took special routes as they headed from Badia to the southern governorates of the country, to avoid aerial targeting.

This move is the first of its kind by Iranian militias since the beginning of 2022. The columns’ dispatch coincided with protests against the Assad regime in Suweida, and several demands by pro-Iranian figures to suppress the popular movement in the governorate.

