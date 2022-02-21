Mekdad, Lavrov Hold Talks in Moscow

Mekdad met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss cooperation between the two countries, according to SANA.

Meeting the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Monday, the Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr Faisal al-Mekdad, affirmed that his visit to Moscow constitutes an opportunity to increase coordination between the two friendly countries in various domains of mutual interest, in addition to exchanging views on the latest developments in Europe and the Middle East.

“The main goal of our two countries is that peace, stability, freedom and equality prevail in today’s world. In this field, it is necessary to underline the important and key role that Russia, under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, plays in promoting security and stability not only in the Middle East but in Europe now,” Mekdad said.

He added “The campaign of hypocrisy, lies and deception waged by the West is the same as the campaign it launched against Syria. Western countries encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia, supply it with weapons, establish bases, violate international agreements on non-proliferation, continue to work on expanding NATO, and threaten the Russian Federation and other countries in the world.”

Mekdad affirmed Syria’s support for all the efforts made by President Putin and the Russian leadership to overcome the crises that the West is trying to create in this sensitive region of the world, indicating that the same players who practice misinformation, lies, media propaganda and media terrorism against Syria are the ones who practice these lies against the Russian Federation.

“The situation is developing at a high speed globally, and this is also related to the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and Syria. Unfortunately, the West is trying to create an aggressive atmosphere towards Russia, and this affects its efforts to implement UN Resolution 2254,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov affirmed the continuation of joint action aimed at achieving a political solution to the crisis in Syria that guarantees the preservation of its sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, saying, “We will not allow Western attempts to obstruct our joint work and efforts within the framework of our strategic cooperation.”

Lavrov noted that Presidents Putin and al-Assad define duties and goals for us, and that was proven through their last meeting held last September, and within the framework of these useful talks, we will determine ways to implement understandings and achieve the existing goals.

