Hunger Threatens Millions in Syria Amid Escalating Crisis and Dwindling Aid

In war-ravaged Syria, hunger has become a silent killer. Millions of people are now struggling to secure their most basic nutritional needs as living conditions continue to deteriorate and humanitarian aid steadily declines. Years of conflict have devastated infrastructure, crippled the economy, and pushed food insecurity to alarming levels, leaving little hope for sustainable solutions.

In the al-Burj displacement camp in Idlib, 30-year-old Somaya al-Hamdo endures these daily hardships alongside her husband and two young children. They live in a tattered tent that offers no protection from the bitter cold of winter or the searing summer heat. Pregnant and in her sixth month, Somaya’s frail frame betrays the toll that hunger and chronic malnutrition have taken. Her belly is barely noticeable, and her body tells a haunting story of deprivation.

“I haven’t tasted meat or fresh vegetables in months,” Somaya told The New Arab. “Most days, we survive on bits of bread and a few spoonfuls of rice or lentils—if we can find them.” Her husband, once able to scrape together a meagre income by collecting and selling firewood, now struggles to afford even a can of milk for their children. Food prices have skyrocketed, and the aid that reaches the camp is rare and grossly insufficient—particularly for pregnant women like Somaya.

One night, Somaya was gripped by excruciating back pain and severe dizziness. She cried out for help, and neighbours rushed her to a mobile clinic in the camp. The doctor diagnosed her with acute anaemia and a severe deficiency in essential vitamins, warning that her pregnancy was at serious risk. She needed iron- and calcium-rich foods, but Somaya tearfully replied: “How can I follow this prescription when I can’t even afford a single pill?”

‘No one can afford food’

She returned to her tent with a list of medications she had no means of purchasing. Her husband tried selling their last warm blanket to buy some yogurt and eggs—but all he could get were a few potatoes. Somaya now fears giving birth to a child with deformities or disabilities caused by prolonged hunger and malnutrition. She waits in quiet desperation, hoping for a miracle.

In the city of Homs, 40-year-old Issa al-Ahmad recounted the grim days leading up to the fall of the Assad regime. “There was barely any food,” he told The New Arab. “Our home used to have olive oil, pickled vegetables, bulgur. After the regime fell, visitors from abroad were shocked by how little we had. The biggest obstacle is income—no one can afford to buy enough food.”

The crisis shows no signs of abating. On Sunday evening, the World Food Programme issued a stark warning: half of Syria’s population is now food insecure, citing prolonged conflict, economic collapse, and a recent surge in violence as contributing factors. More than seven million people remain internally displaced, many living in makeshift shelters with no access to adequate food, healthcare, or basic services. “This is a defining moment for Syria,” the programme said. “It’s now or never.”

UN officials have echoed similar concerns. In 2024, Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Syria, reported that approximately 12.9 million Syrians were suffering from food insecurity. The total number of people in need of humanitarian assistance had reached 16.7 million—up from 15.3 million in 2023 and 14.6 million in 2022.

As hunger spreads and support dwindles, millions like Somaya and Issa are left to navigate the ruins of a broken country, waging a daily battle not just for dignity, but for survival.

