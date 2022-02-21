Syria, Iran Sign Cooperation Agreement on Administrative Affairs and Employment

Syria and Iran have signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of public employment and administrative efficiency, according to SANA.

Syria and Iran signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in administrative affairs and employment.

The memo was signed on the Syrian side by Salam Safaf, Minister of Administrative Development, and on the Iranian side, Maytham Latifi, assistant to the Iranian president and head of the Organization for Public Administration and Employment Affairs. The memo deals with cooperation in the field of administrative development and benefiting from the experiences of both parties, especially in human capacity building and management.

Minister Safaf said, “We have plans, work programs, and administrative policies in Syria to achieve administrative development and administrative reform by enhancing the performance of human resources, providing cadres and workers in different sectors with administrative training, raising the level of awareness and qualification, in addition to amending and updating regulatory laws and benefiting from information technology to achieve development, administrative performance and administrative employment, leading to transparency and productive administrative competencies.”

She stressed that the start of cooperation in the field of human resources between the two countries is a qualitative step in the relations, pointing out that Syria has made great progress in the field of social and administrative development and strategic and administrative planning.

For his part, Latifi affirmed full readiness to cooperate with Syria and to put the Iranian side’s expertise at the disposal of the Syrian side.

The two sides also stressed the importance of working within qualifying training workshops that contribute to raising the level of administrative awareness by making use of modern technology.

