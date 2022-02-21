Mekdad, Slutsky Discuss Latest Developments in Syria

Mekdad discussed with the Russian MP the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the crisis in Ukraine, according to the Syria Time.

The latest developments in Syria and the developments in the regional and international arenas were the main points of discussion during a meeting held Sunday between Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad and the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky.

During the meeting, Minister Mekdad affirmed that the relations with the Russian Federation are important and strategic for achieving common goals with regard to consolidating peace and stability in the region and the world.

He stressed the importance of the role played by parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Mekdad also condemned the Western hysteria towards the Russian Federation which aims to maintain the West’s control and greed in managing world affairs, which would inflame and escalate tension on the international scene.

For his part, Slutsky renewed Russia’s support for Syria in various fields, especially in terms of strengthening stability, combating terrorism, and preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

He highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Russia Today (Russian website)

Mekdad stressed that the campaign being waged by the West against Russia reminds us of those ones that Syria has been exposed to.

“We are in direct contact with the Russian Administration and we will discuss with the Russian officials the situation in Syria along with the international developments and Western escalation against Russia”, Mekdad said in an interview with the Russia Today channel on Sunday.

“The campaign being waged by the West against Russia reminds us of the campaigns that Syria has been exposed to during the past period as the West practices the worst types of media terrorism that aim at reducing the role of Russia in the World.”

