Air Defenses Repel Israeli Missile Aggression on Damascus Vicinity

Israeli airstrikes targeted positions near the Syrian capital Damascus, according to SANA.

The Syrian air defenses have repelled an Israeli missile aggression from the direction of Riyaq, east of Beirut, which targeted some points in the vicinity of Damascus, and downed some of the hostile missiles.

At about 03:05 a.m. on Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of Riyaq, east of Beirut, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus, and our air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and downed some of them, a military source told SANA.

The source added that the aggression caused some material damage.

